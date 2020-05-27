Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Shares Gap Up to $27.32

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.38, but opened at $27.32. Aramark shares last traded at $27.16, with a volume of 263,404 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Aramark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aramark currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.42.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.14. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 61.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.69.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Aramark had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aramark will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.64%.

In other news, CFO Thomas Gerard Ondrof acquired 10,000 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.99 per share, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,447.91. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Greg Creed bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.30 per share, with a total value of $102,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,638.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 81,400 shares of company stock worth $1,972,068 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,284,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,745,000 after acquiring an additional 26,677 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Aramark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $350,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in Aramark by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 222,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,654,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Aramark by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 12,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Aramark in the fourth quarter worth $2,720,000. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aramark Company Profile (NYSE:ARMK)

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

