Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ardelyx, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and commercializes small molecule therapeutics that work in the gastrointestinal tract to treat cardio-renal, GI and metabolic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate is Tenapanor which is in three ongoing Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with ESRD-HD and chronic kidney disease, as well as for constipation-predominant irritable bowel syndrome. Ardelyx, Inc. is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

Get Ardelyx alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ARDX. Cowen began coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.35.

NASDAQ:ARDX traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.51. The stock had a trading volume of 493,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 9.76 and a current ratio of 9.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $698.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.89. Ardelyx has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $8.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.88.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25). Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 1,403.90% and a negative return on equity of 77.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ardelyx will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Raab sold 9,428 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $66,184.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,560.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Elizabeth A. Grammer sold 17,824 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total value of $133,145.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,816 shares of company stock valued at $392,452 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Ardelyx by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,416,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,821 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ardelyx by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,190,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,507,000 after acquiring an additional 947,947 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Ardelyx by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,463,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,487,000 after acquiring an additional 31,100 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,462,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,313,000 after buying an additional 816,798 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,152,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,553,000 after buying an additional 266,221 shares during the period. 86.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ardelyx (ARDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.