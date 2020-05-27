Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $8.75 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.08% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ardelyx, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and commercializes small molecule therapeutics that work in the gastrointestinal tract to treat cardio-renal, GI and metabolic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate is Tenapanor which is in three ongoing Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with ESRD-HD and chronic kidney disease, as well as for constipation-predominant irritable bowel syndrome. Ardelyx, Inc. is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

Get Ardelyx alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ardelyx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.35.

NASDAQ ARDX traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 668,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,791. The company has a current ratio of 9.76, a quick ratio of 9.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $698.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.89. Ardelyx has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $8.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.88.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90 million. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 1,403.90% and a negative return on equity of 77.23%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ardelyx will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Raab sold 15,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $111,746.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,458,479.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elizabeth A. Grammer sold 17,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total transaction of $133,145.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,816 shares of company stock valued at $392,452. 15.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARDX. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ardelyx by 5.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 920,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,328,000 after acquiring an additional 50,495 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Ardelyx during the fourth quarter worth $346,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Ardelyx during the fourth quarter worth $639,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the fourth quarter valued at $4,844,000. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ardelyx (ARDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.