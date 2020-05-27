Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Analysts expect Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ares Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. Ares Capital posted earnings of $0.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ares Capital will report full year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.63. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ares Capital.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The investment management company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). Ares Capital had a positive return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $369.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Ares Capital from $20.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America raised Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ares Capital from $19.50 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

NASDAQ ARCC traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,094,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,089,136. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Ares Capital has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $19.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -257.83 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.66%.

In related news, Director Steven B. Mckeever bought 3,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.57 per share, with a total value of $49,173.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have bought 4,875 shares of company stock worth $70,154. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in Ares Capital by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Ares Capital by 791.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ares Capital by 230.1% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Ares Capital by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

