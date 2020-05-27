Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Shares Up 5.8%

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (NYSE:ACRE)’s share price shot up 5.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.72 and last traded at $7.62, 524,598 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 23% from the average session volume of 681,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.20.

Several research firms have weighed in on ACRE. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $17.50 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.22.

In other Ares Commercial Real Estate news, Director Michael J. Arougheti purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $230,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 372,776 shares in the company, valued at $4,286,924. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 23,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 6,363 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 1st quarter worth about $168,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1,279.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 14,548 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 160,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 130.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 321,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 182,024 shares during the period. 62.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of commercial real estate (CRE) properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, real estate preferred equity investments, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments.

