Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) Trading Up 7.7%

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) was up 7.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $33.21 and last traded at $32.70, approximately 305,665 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 245,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.35.

Several research analysts have commented on ARGO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Argo Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Argo Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Argo Group from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Argo Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Argo Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.93 and its 200-day moving average is $52.77.

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $472.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.00 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th.

In other news, Director Samuel G. Liss acquired 1,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.30 per share, with a total value of $48,934.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,556.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Bradley acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.56 per share, for a total transaction of $82,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,368.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 9,515 shares of company stock worth $307,065 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Argo Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Argo Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Argo Group by 48.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Argo Group in the first quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Argo Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000.

Argo Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARGO)

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

