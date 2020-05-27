Arianne Phosphate (CVE:DAN) Trading Up 62.5%

Arianne Phosphate Inc (CVE:DAN) rose 62.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.26, approximately 344,744 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 481% from the average daily volume of 59,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.55. The stock has a market cap of $18.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00.

Arianne Phosphate (CVE:DAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Arianne Phosphate Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. It primarily focuses on developing Lac à Paul phosphate rock project located in the Saguenay-Lac St-Jean area, Quebec. The company was formerly known as Arianne Resources Inc and changed its name to Arianne Phosphate Inc in June 2013.

