Arqma 24-Hour Volume Reaches $10,904.00 (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. During the last week, Arqma has traded up 40.2% against the dollar. One Arqma coin can now be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. Arqma has a market cap of $29,497.66 and $10,904.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8,881.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $203.01 or 0.02285848 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $228.17 or 0.02569082 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.64 or 0.00480161 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00012881 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.12 or 0.00699490 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00075776 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00023716 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.93 or 0.00505890 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Arqma Profile

Arqma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. It launched on June 15th, 2018. Arqma’s total supply is 11,014,285 coins and its circulating supply is 4,969,741 coins. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arqma’s official website is arqma.com

Buying and Selling Arqma

Arqma can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

