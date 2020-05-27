ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Associated British Foods is a diversified international food, ingredients and retail group. The group is one of Europe’s largest food companies with a wide range of successful brands and products in the food sector, and an increasingly strong presence in advanced research and technology. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup downgraded ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank raised ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of ASBFY stock traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.48. 16,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,580. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.06. ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $18.02 and a fifty-two week high of $35.49.

ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR Company Profile

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

