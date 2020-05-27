Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Trading Up 5.9%

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)’s stock price was up 5.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $42.06 and last traded at $41.39, approximately 157,399 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 142,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.10.

Several brokerages recently commented on ASTE. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Astec Industries from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Astec Industries from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Sidoti lowered shares of Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Astec Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $883.10 million, a PE ratio of 32.85 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.10.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.18). Astec Industries had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $283.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.37 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.39%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASTE. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Astec Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 68,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,514 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,235,000. 93.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment provides hot-mix asphalt plants, wood pellet plants, asphalt pavers, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing reclaiming machinery, milling machines, paver screeds, and related ancillary equipment.

