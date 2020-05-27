ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.73% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Astellas Pharma, Inc. is engaged in the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceuticals drugs. Products offered by the Company include Prograf applicable for the prevention of rejection in organ transplants, Vesicare for treatment of overactive bladder, Protopic for the treatment of atopic dermatitis in the topical immunomodulator class, Harnal to treat the functional symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), including weak urinary stream, frequent nighttime urination, and sensation of incomplete emptying of the bladder and Fungard an antifungal agent. Astellas Pharma, Inc. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ALPMY. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ALPMY traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.11. 130,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,415. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.47. ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $18.37. The company has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.75.

ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Astellas Pharma Inc manufactures, markets, and imports and exports pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers XTANDI and Eligard for the treatment of prostate cancer; Betanis/Myrbetriq/BETMIGA for overactive bladder (OAB) treatment; Vesicare forOAB treatment; Harnal/Omnic for functional symptoms associated with benign prostatic hyperplasia; VESOMNI for storage symptoms and voiding symptoms associated with benign prostatic hyperplasia; Prograf and Advagraf/Graceptor/ASTAGRAF XL/Prograf XL, animmunosuppressant; and Funguard/MYCAMINE, a candin-type antifungal agent.

