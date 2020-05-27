Atheios (ATH) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $34.00

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 26th. One Atheios coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Graviex. Over the last seven days, Atheios has traded down 8.6% against the dollar. Atheios has a total market cap of $7,788.56 and $34.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001197 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atheios Profile

Atheios (ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 29th, 2018. Atheios’ total supply is 17,625,948 coins and its circulating supply is 17,543,150 coins. Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com . Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain . The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Atheios Coin Trading

Atheios can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atheios should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atheios using one of the exchanges listed above.

