Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Athenex, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company’s platform including an Oncology Innovation Platform, a Commercial Platform and a Global Supply Chain Platform. It operates primarily in Buffalo and Clarence, New York, Cranford, New Jersey, Houston, Texas, Chicago, Illinois, Hong Kong and Taipei Taiwan. Athenex, Inc. is based in Buffalo, United States. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Athenex in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Athenex in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Athenex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

NASDAQ:ATNX traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.47. 425,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,132. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $880.79 million, a P/E ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 0.94. Athenex has a 12 month low of $5.63 and a 12 month high of $21.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.32.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Athenex had a negative net margin of 87.86% and a negative return on equity of 67.88%. The firm had revenue of $46.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Athenex will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Manson Fok purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.66 per share, for a total transaction of $483,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rudolf Kwan purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $27,960.00. Insiders purchased a total of 120,000 shares of company stock worth $998,000 over the last quarter. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Athenex by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,676,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,517 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Athenex by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 255,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 14,721 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Athenex by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 26,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 8,974 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Athenex by 81.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 13,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Athenex by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 341,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,220,000 after acquiring an additional 19,518 shares during the last quarter. 56.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Athenex Company Profile

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

