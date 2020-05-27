Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atlantica Yield Plc owns, manages and acquires a diversified portfolio of contracted assets in the power and environment sectors. It operates primarily in North America, South America and Europe. Atlantica Yield Plc, formerly known as Abengoa Yield plc, is based in Brentford, the United Kingdom. “

Get Atlantica Yield alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Atlantica Yield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Atlantica Yield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Atlantica Yield from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Raymond James set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Atlantica Yield and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Atlantica Yield from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

AY traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 431,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,145. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 84.97, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.77. Atlantica Yield has a twelve month low of $17.74 and a twelve month high of $32.50.

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.29). Atlantica Yield had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $210.40 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Atlantica Yield will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Atlantica Yield by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 224,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after acquiring an additional 78,328 shares in the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Yield in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,611,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Yield in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Tortoise Advisors UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Atlantica Yield by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Advisors UK Ltd now owns 115,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 27,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA lifted its position in shares of Atlantica Yield by 159.4% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 27,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Yield Company Profile

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlantica Yield (AY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Yield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Yield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.