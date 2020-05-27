Atrium Mortgage Investment Corp Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (TSE:AI)

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corp (TSE:AI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th.

AI stock opened at C$11.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.81. The company has a quick ratio of 111.42, a current ratio of 111.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.86. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a 52-week low of C$6.72 and a 52-week high of C$14.87. The firm has a market cap of $470.45 million and a P/E ratio of 12.04.

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$17.06 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Atrium Mortgage Investment will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TD Securities raised shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, and British Columbia in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, including first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

