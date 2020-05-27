AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC trimmed its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 564,332 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,148 shares during the period. AT&T makes up about 1.2% of TCTC Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $16,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Nomura Securities dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.02.

T stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.78. 31,804,511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,079,972. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 36,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang bought 6,754 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.