Australian REIT Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:HRR.UN)

Australian REIT Income Fund (TSE:HRR.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th.
HRR.UN traded down C$0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$8.15. 800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,132. Australian REIT Income Fund has a 12-month low of C$5.00 and a 12-month high of C$13.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.36.
Australian REIT Income Fund Company Profile
