Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th.

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$18.12 million for the quarter.

Separately, Desjardins upgraded shares of Auto Prop Reit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th.

