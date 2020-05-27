AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $14.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $14.30 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 95.47% and a net margin of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $15.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:AZO traded up $18.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,122.94. The company had a trading volume of 246,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,279. AutoZone has a 12 month low of $684.91 and a 12 month high of $1,274.41. The stock has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,016.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,073.19.

In related news, Director Michael M. Calbert purchased 2,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $886.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,772,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,810. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AZO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised AutoZone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Nomura raised their price target on AutoZone from $1,031.00 to $1,210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on AutoZone from $1,310.00 to $1,259.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on AutoZone from $1,050.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised AutoZone from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,194.88.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

