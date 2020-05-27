Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Analysts expect that Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Avenue Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Avenue Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.43) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 76.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Avenue Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.82) to $0.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Avenue Therapeutics.

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.09.

A number of analysts have commented on ATXI shares. ValuEngine raised Avenue Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Avenue Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th.

ATXI traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.85. 29,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,009. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.44. The company has a market cap of $179.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 0.13. Avenue Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.73 and a one year high of $11.47.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $302,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics by 25.9% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 19,750 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $174,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics by 7.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443 shares in the last quarter. 11.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain.

