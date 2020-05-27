AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Shares Up 5.5%

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) shares shot up 5.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.71 and last traded at $9.99, 987,322 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 168% from the average session volume of 368,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.47.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVEO. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target (up from $6.00) on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet cut AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $18.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $152.28 million, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.65.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 1.62%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 232,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 67,883 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $908,000. Institutional investors own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

About AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO)

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical need. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

