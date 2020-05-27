Avestar Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Betterment LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 26,128,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,275,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,943 shares during the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 97.9% during the first quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 10,043,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,746,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969,800 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,260.0% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,483,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,735,000 after purchasing an additional 6,933,528 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,222,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,014,000 after purchasing an additional 116,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 697.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,963,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,844,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341,408 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.59. The stock had a trading volume of 314,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,514,195. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.00. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $109.49 and a 12 month high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

