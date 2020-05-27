Avestar Capital LLC Has $924,000 Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,420 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 95.3% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,332 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 16,941 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In related news, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.43, for a total value of $111,161.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,947,485.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.43, for a total transaction of $74,226.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,291,341.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 396,814 shares of company stock valued at $62,648,437. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $205.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.69.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $175.79. 4,146,706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,728,837. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $115.29 and a one year high of $195.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.67 billion, a PE ratio of 875.44, a P/E/G ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.