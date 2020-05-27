Avestar Capital LLC Increases Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 0.4% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 45,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 4,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 24,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. alerts:

NYSE TSM traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.23. The company had a trading volume of 669,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,914,934. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.91. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 1-year low of $37.18 and a 1-year high of $60.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.27 and a 200 day moving average of $53.92.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 24.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.3304 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.40%.

TSM has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “positive” rating to a “negative” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.