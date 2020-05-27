Avestar Capital LLC Makes New $540,000 Investment in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,309 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 136.1% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in Accenture by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale raised Accenture to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Accenture from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Accenture in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Accenture from $240.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.89.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $198.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,198,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,025,378. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.75. The firm has a market cap of $125.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.05. Accenture Plc has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $216.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. Accenture had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $218,925.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,178 shares in the company, valued at $4,406,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 2,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.63, for a total value of $378,516.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 15,238 shares in the company, valued at $2,721,963.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,221 shares of company stock worth $4,169,477 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

