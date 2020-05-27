Avestar Capital LLC Purchases 6,194 Shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 190.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,448 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,194 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the first quarter worth about $1,526,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the first quarter worth about $455,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 15.1% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Baxter International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC raised its stake in Baxter International by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 8,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BAX shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Baxter International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Baxter International from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cfra lifted their target price on Baxter International from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Baxter International from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Baxter International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.90.

In other Baxter International news, SVP Sean Martin purchased 9,780 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $82.19 per share, with a total value of $803,818.20. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 39,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,246,833.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jeanne K. Mason sold 47,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $4,390,706.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 163,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,225,358.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BAX stock traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $86.04. 2,619,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,504,973. Baxter International Inc has a 12-month low of $69.10 and a 12-month high of $95.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market cap of $42.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.84.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Baxter International Inc will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This is an increase from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.59%.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

