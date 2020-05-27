Avestar Capital LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 65.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,468 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 0.9% of Avestar Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wsfs Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 16,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $1.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.22. 157,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,956,717. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.52. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $75.55 and a 1-year high of $121.71.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

