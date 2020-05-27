Avestar Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Avestar Capital LLC reduced its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 4.7% of Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 126.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 63.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

NYSE:PG traded up $1.14 on Wednesday, hitting $113.17. The company had a trading volume of 4,413,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,642,313. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.89, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.44. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $128.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.91%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.31.

In related news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total transaction of $1,544,418.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,514,220.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 404,714 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total transaction of $45,736,729.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,721.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,802,488 shares of company stock valued at $1,048,532,939 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.