Avestar Capital LLC Takes Position in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BP plc (NYSE:BP) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 19,980 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP in the 4th quarter worth about $5,562,210,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 100.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,670,092 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $138,509,000 after buying an additional 1,836,906 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,472,105 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $694,435,000 after buying an additional 1,171,056 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BP by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,721,009 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $291,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BP in the first quarter worth approximately $20,075,000. 10.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on BP. Morgan Stanley downgraded BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of BP from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.63.

Shares of BP stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,553,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,164,114. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. BP plc has a one year low of $15.51 and a one year high of $42.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.45 and a beta of 0.81.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $59.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.89 billion. BP had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BP plc will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.48%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.75%.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

