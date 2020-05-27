Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Trading 7.3% Higher

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) shares traded up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.15 and last traded at $23.11, 3,613,071 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 17% from the average session volume of 3,101,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.54.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Bank of America upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Vertical Research upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.60.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $983.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 30.89% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,198 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after purchasing an additional 23,937 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $839,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 110.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 675,758 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,543,000 after purchasing an additional 354,581 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 262,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,980,000 after purchasing an additional 59,700 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 517.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 344,957 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 289,059 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

