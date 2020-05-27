Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) to report earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Banc of California’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. Banc of California posted earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 108.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banc of California will report full year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to $0.31. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to $0.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Banc of California.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.23). Banc of California had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $53.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Banc of California’s revenue was down 27.2% on a year-over-year basis.

BANC has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Banc of California from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. B. Riley raised shares of Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Banc of California from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Banc of California currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.33.

Shares of NYSE BANC traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.61. 314,090 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,213. The stock has a market cap of $565.55 million, a P/E ratio of -55.29, a PEG ratio of 93.19 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Banc of California has a 1-year low of $6.44 and a 1-year high of $19.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

In related news, Director James Andrew Barker purchased 25,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $250,211.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,405 shares in the company, valued at $33,641.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Banc of California in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,853,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,825,000 after acquiring an additional 138,404 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 19,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

