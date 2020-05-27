Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Trading Up 7.2%

Shares of Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN) were up 7.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.26 and last traded at $2.23, approximately 18,666,857 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 85% from the average daily volume of 10,081,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.08.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Banco Santander from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Banco Santander has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.88.

The firm has a market capitalization of $36.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.33.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 166.2% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 367,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 229,660 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Banco Santander during the 4th quarter worth $380,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Banco Santander by 305.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 9,240 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Banco Santander by 80,020.0% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 653,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 652,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander during the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

