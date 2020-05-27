Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Trading 7.1% Higher

Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) shares traded up 7.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.60 and last traded at $24.28, 119,355,093 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 56% from the average session volume of 76,646,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.66.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Bank of America from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Societe Generale upgraded Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Bank of America from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.74.

The stock has a market cap of $211.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.22.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.58 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 24.49%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 224,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,922,000 after purchasing an additional 12,097 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank boosted its position in Bank of America by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 89,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,068,000. Finally, Davis Rea LTD. boosted its position in Bank of America by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 55,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 23,144 shares in the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

