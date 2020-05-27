Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN)’s stock price rose 5.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.13 and last traded at $27.56, approximately 1,696,615 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 1,127,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.06.

BZUN has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baozun presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.92.

Get Baozun alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.13 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The technology company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.36 by ($0.65). Baozun had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Baozun Inc will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baozun by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 360,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,924,000 after purchasing an additional 132,823 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Baozun by 550.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Baozun by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 7,840 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Baozun by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,384,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,842,000 after purchasing an additional 42,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Baozun by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.91% of the company’s stock.

About Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Baozun Inc provides brand e-commerce service to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, sale of apparel, home and electronic products, online store design and setup, visual merchandising and marketing, online store operations, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.