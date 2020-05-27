Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Shares Up 7.7%

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) shot up 7.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.22 and last traded at $38.64, 507,120 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 96% from the average session volume of 259,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.88.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on B. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Barnes Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Imperial Capital increased their price target on Barnes Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Barnes Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded Barnes Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Sidoti reduced their price target on Barnes Group from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Barnes Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.92.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.42 and a 200-day moving average of $52.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.16.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.19. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $331.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 19.94%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Barnes Group during the 1st quarter worth about $395,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Barnes Group during the 1st quarter worth about $187,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Barnes Group during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Barnes Group by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 110,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,604,000 after buying an additional 23,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Barnes Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

About Barnes Group (NYSE:B)

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

