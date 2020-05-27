Beacon Achieves Market Capitalization of $30,150.40 (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. During the last week, Beacon has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Beacon has a total market capitalization of $30,150.40 and $52.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beacon coin can now be bought for about $0.0239 or 0.00000263 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.39 or 0.00444158 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 89.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00183336 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00015013 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00008406 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00007958 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000355 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000055 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003016 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Beacon Profile

Beacon is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,398,420 coins and its circulating supply is 1,262,797 coins. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1

Beacon Coin Trading

Beacon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

