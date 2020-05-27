BFAM Partners Cayman Ltd Invests $12.56 Million in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)

BFAM Partners Cayman Ltd acquired a new position in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 310,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,559,000. JD.Com makes up 7.5% of BFAM Partners Cayman Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JD. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in JD.Com in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JD.Com in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in JD.Com in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in JD.Com in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in JD.Com by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JD. BidaskClub lowered JD.Com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Mizuho raised JD.Com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of JD.Com from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JD.Com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.93.

Shares of JD stock traded down $0.70 on Wednesday, reaching $51.90. 934,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,794,040. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.80 billion, a PE ratio of 91.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. JD.Com Inc has a 52 week low of $25.48 and a 52 week high of $56.50.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The information services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $20.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. JD.Com had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 0.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JD.Com Inc will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD.Com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

