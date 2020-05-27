BIOLINERX LTD/S (NASDAQ:BLRX) Shares Gap Down to $1.65

Shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S (NASDAQ:BLRX) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.60, but opened at $1.65. BIOLINERX LTD/S shares last traded at $1.68, with a volume of 65,413 shares.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BLRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on BIOLINERX LTD/S from $26.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S in a research report on Thursday, March 12th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

BIOLINERX LTD/S (NASDAQ:BLRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.33). As a group, analysts expect that BIOLINERX LTD/S will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BIOLINERX LTD/S by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,909 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 87,922 shares during the period. Finally, Senvest Management LLC boosted its holdings in BIOLINERX LTD/S by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 628,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 125,975 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.05% of the company’s stock.

BIOLINERX LTD/S Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLRX)

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology and immunology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of multiple cancer and hematological indications; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of benign skin lesions.

