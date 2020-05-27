BitBall (BTB) Tops 1-Day Volume of $91,250.00

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded down 11.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 26th. BitBall has a total market cap of $251,067.38 and approximately $91,250.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BitBall has traded 28.4% lower against the dollar. One BitBall token can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00029258 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00028995 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000287 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,906.40 or 1.00383218 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00074076 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000624 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About BitBall

BTB is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 13th, 2013. BitBall’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 192,123,994 tokens. BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

BitBall can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Blue Helix. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

