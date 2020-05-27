BitBay (BAY) Hits One Day Volume of $53,226.00

BitBay (CURRENCY:BAY) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. BitBay has a market capitalization of $172.12 million and approximately $53,226.00 worth of BitBay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitBay coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00001926 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BitBay has traded down 22.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitBay alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00018755 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004655 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000308 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitBay Profile

BAY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 10th, 2014. BitBay’s total supply is 1,012,146,906 coins. The Reddit community for BitBay is /r/BitBay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBay’s official website is bitbay.market . BitBay’s official message board is bitbay.market/blog . BitBay’s official Twitter account is @BitBayMarket and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BitBay

BitBay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitBay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitBay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.