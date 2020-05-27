Bitcloud Market Cap Achieves $98,025.87 (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 27th. Over the last week, Bitcloud has traded down 18.9% against the US dollar. Bitcloud has a total market cap of $98,025.87 and approximately $4.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcloud coin can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Bitcloud

Bitcloud (CRYPTO:BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 33,400,293 coins. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.info

Buying and Selling Bitcloud

Bitcloud can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

