Bitcoin Red Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.00 (BTCRED)

Bitcoin Red (CURRENCY:BTCRED) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 26th. Bitcoin Red has a total market capitalization of $38,513.22 and $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Red was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Red has traded up 82.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Red token can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011315 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.90 or 0.02048763 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00183541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 41.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00055940 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00043440 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000736 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Bitcoin Red Profile

Bitcoin Red’s genesis date was October 20th, 2017. Bitcoin Red’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Red is /r/BTCRED . Bitcoin Red’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRed1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Red

Bitcoin Red can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Red directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Red should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Red using one of the exchanges listed above.

