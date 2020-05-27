Bitcoin SV Achieves Market Cap of $3.44 Billion (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $3.44 billion and $1.48 billion worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for $186.80 or 0.02040305 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, Coinsquare, Koinex and BX Thailand.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010955 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002160 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00074598 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00179791 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00042295 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000728 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00109277 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,417,408 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode . Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand, Kraken, IDAX, Poloniex, ZB.COM, YoBit, DragonEX, Koinex, CoinEx, Bitrue, Huobi, MBAex, Kucoin, CoinBene, OTCBTC, BigONE, Altcoin Trader, Indodax, WazirX, Korbit, SouthXchange, CoinZest, Hotbit, Bithumb, HitBTC, Bit-Z, FCoin, Binance, Coinsquare, Upbit, Bibox, Trade Satoshi, OKEx, Coinsuper, Bittrex, Cobinhood, Gate.io, Coinbit, Bitfinex, Bitbns and Bitkub. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

