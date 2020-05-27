BJs Wholesale Club (BJ) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE: BJ) recently:

5/26/2020 – BJs Wholesale Club had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $33.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/25/2020 – BJs Wholesale Club had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $35.00 to $40.00.

5/22/2020 – BJs Wholesale Club had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $31.00 to $38.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/22/2020 – BJs Wholesale Club had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $32.00 to $40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/22/2020 – BJs Wholesale Club had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $26.00 to $36.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

5/22/2020 – BJs Wholesale Club had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $29.00 to $37.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/22/2020 – BJs Wholesale Club had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $29.00 to $44.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/22/2020 – BJs Wholesale Club had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $38.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/22/2020 – BJs Wholesale Club had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $31.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/22/2020 – BJs Wholesale Club had its price target raised by analysts at Nomura Instinet from $33.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/22/2020 – BJs Wholesale Club had its price target raised by analysts at Nomura from $33.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/22/2020 – BJs Wholesale Club had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $29.00 to $39.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/22/2020 – BJs Wholesale Club had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $26.00 to $38.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/20/2020 – BJs Wholesale Club had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $31.00 to $33.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/19/2020 – BJs Wholesale Club had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

5/18/2020 – BJs Wholesale Club is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/14/2020 – BJs Wholesale Club had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $26.00 to $31.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/13/2020 – BJs Wholesale Club had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $33.00 to $38.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – BJs Wholesale Club had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $28.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/22/2020 – BJs Wholesale Club was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. is an operator of membership warehouse clubs primarily in the Eastern United States. The company operates clubs and BJ’s Gas(R) locations in states. It provides shopping destination which includes exclusive Wellsley Farms(R) and Berkley Jensen(R) brands, along with USDA Choice meats, premium produce and delicious organics. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. is based in WESTBOROUGH, Mass. “

4/15/2020 – BJs Wholesale Club was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

4/14/2020 – BJs Wholesale Club was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $30.00.

4/14/2020 – BJs Wholesale Club had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $30.00 to $35.00.

4/7/2020 – BJs Wholesale Club had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $26.00 to $31.00.

4/6/2020 – BJs Wholesale Club had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $27.00 to $29.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

BJ stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,774,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,622,918. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.17. BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc has a one year low of $18.84 and a one year high of $38.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.35.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. BJs Wholesale Club had a negative return on equity of 360.57% and a net margin of 1.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $7,539,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 649,897 shares in the company, valued at $16,331,911.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Lee Delaney sold 17,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $487,047.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,404,670.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 736,850 shares of company stock valued at $19,784,225. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,261,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,484,000 after buying an additional 1,539,182 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,638,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in BJs Wholesale Club by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,710,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,382,000 after buying an additional 1,259,721 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,542,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in BJs Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,568,000.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

