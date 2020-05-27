Blacer Coin Price Hits $0.0012 (BLCR)

Blacer Coin (CURRENCY:BLCR) traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. One Blacer Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges including Escodex, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. Blacer Coin has a market cap of $201.00 and $13.00 worth of Blacer Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Blacer Coin has traded down 33.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.95 or 0.00449837 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00015096 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 29.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00099978 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00008203 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00009048 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000352 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000063 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000239 BTC.

About Blacer Coin

Blacer Coin (BLCR) is a coin. Blacer Coin’s total supply is 831,616 coins and its circulating supply is 164,249 coins. The official website for Blacer Coin is blacercoin.com . The Reddit community for Blacer Coin is /r/BlacerCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blacer Coin’s official Twitter account is @BlacerCoins

Buying and Selling Blacer Coin

Blacer Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Escodex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blacer Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blacer Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blacer Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

