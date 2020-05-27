BlackCoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $15,944.00 (BLK)

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. One BlackCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0369 or 0.00000417 BTC on exchanges. BlackCoin has a market cap of $2.21 million and $15,944.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BlackCoin has traded up 17% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BlackCoin alerts:

BitBay (BAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00018757 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004677 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000307 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BlackCoin Profile

BlackCoin (CRYPTO:BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 59,972,769 coins. BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.org . The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BlackCoin

BlackCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlackCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BlackCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlackCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.