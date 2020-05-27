Boise Cascade Co (BCC) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 29th

Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the construction company on Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th.

Boise Cascade has increased its dividend payment by an average of 78.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Boise Cascade has a payout ratio of 42.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Boise Cascade to earn $1.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.1%.

NYSE:BCC traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.73. 16,351 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,364. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Boise Cascade has a fifty-two week low of $20.08 and a fifty-two week high of $41.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 2.24.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.15). Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Boise Cascade from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

