Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Trading 7.1% Higher

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) shares traded up 7.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1,764.90 and last traded at $1,746.91, 1,200,965 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 89% from the average session volume of 635,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,631.30.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BKNG shares. TheStreet cut shares of Booking from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Booking from $1,600.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $1,870.00 to $1,790.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Argus cut shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,200.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,730.96.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,438.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,725.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.03.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.12 by ($2.35). Booking had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 78.22%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $11.17 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 22.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth $920,496,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 895.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 260,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $350,442,000 after acquiring an additional 234,327 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Booking by 628.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 215,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,011,000 after acquiring an additional 185,959 shares during the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 103.6% in the first quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 321,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $432,445,000 after acquiring an additional 163,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its stake in shares of Booking by 71.6% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 378,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $509,259,000 after acquiring an additional 157,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

About Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

