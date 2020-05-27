Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 54.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 3.40-3.60 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.40-3.60 EPS.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,699,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,721. Booz Allen Hamilton has a fifty-two week low of $54.37 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Booz Allen Hamilton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.31.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

