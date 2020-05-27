Bottos Trading 14.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BTO)

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. Over the last seven days, Bottos has traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Bottos token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, OTCBTC, Gate.io and IDEX. Bottos has a market cap of $1.38 million and $371,722.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00043988 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $340.08 or 0.03829221 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004354 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00056146 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002281 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00031804 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004456 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011283 BTC.

Bottos is a token. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2017. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 tokens. Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bottos is www.bottos.org . The official message board for Bottos is medium.com/bottos

Bottos can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, BigONE, OTCBTC, LBank, CoinEgg, Gate.io, Bibox and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bottos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bottos using one of the exchanges listed above.

